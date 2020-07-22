Kay Jean Pirolli, age 79, of Petersburg, MI, passed away Sunday, July 19th, 2020. She was born August 18, 1940, in Petersburg, the daughter of Lawrence and Vera (Wohlgamuth) Hinkleman. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1959. Kay married John Anthony Pirolli on April 22nd, 1961, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Petersburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kay was an astute businesswoman who tirelessly worked with her husband to build their family business in Petersburg. But she also knew how to have fun, and enjoyed playing bingo, taking family vacations, and trips to Las Vegas with her husband and their friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Kenneth (Shirley) Hinkleman and a sister Shirley (Mick) Burns.
Surviving in addition to her devoted husband John are her children Jeff (Denise) Pirolli and Mark (Cindy) Pirolli, grandchildren Samantha Pirolli, Chase Pirolli and Patrick Dopieralski, sisters Mary Lou (James) Custer and Diane (Lynn) Crots, and many nieces and nephews.
In remembrance of Kay's love and care for her family and friends, her family asks everyone to celebrate her life by doing something selfless and kind for a loved one. At Kay's request, a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.