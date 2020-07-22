1/1
Kay Jean Pirolli
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Jean Pirolli, age 79, of Petersburg, MI, passed away Sunday, July 19th, 2020. She was born August 18, 1940, in Petersburg, the daughter of Lawrence and Vera (Wohlgamuth) Hinkleman. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1959. Kay married John Anthony Pirolli on April 22nd, 1961, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Petersburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kay was an astute businesswoman who tirelessly worked with her husband to build their family business in Petersburg. But she also knew how to have fun, and enjoyed playing bingo, taking family vacations, and trips to Las Vegas with her husband and their friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Kenneth (Shirley) Hinkleman and a sister Shirley (Mick) Burns.
Surviving in addition to her devoted husband John are her children Jeff (Denise) Pirolli and Mark (Cindy) Pirolli, grandchildren Samantha Pirolli, Chase Pirolli and Patrick Dopieralski, sisters Mary Lou (James) Custer and Diane (Lynn) Crots, and many nieces and nephews.
In remembrance of Kay's love and care for her family and friends, her family asks everyone to celebrate her life by doing something selfless and kind for a loved one. At Kay's request, a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Capaul Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Kay was a friend we had a lot of pj parties at our house together. My dad loved teasing her. She will be missed but i am sure Kay and my sister Linda are planning their next pj party. John i am sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Leona and Ron Payne
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved