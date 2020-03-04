|
Kay Joann Greer, age 79, of Carleton, died March 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Boyd Greer. Loving mother of Timothy (Michelle) Greer, Sherri (Terry) McKenzie, Sandra (Shane) Gerke and Lu (Christopher Blakeman) Greer. Dearest grandmother of Jeff, Sean, Tim, Josh, Danielle, Travis, Jake and Kasandra and great grandmother of 8.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Josephine Littler and her brother Donald Littler. Service is Sunday, 5:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 12:00 ~ 4:00 PM. Her cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
