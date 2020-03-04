Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map

Kay Joann Greer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Joann Greer Obituary
Kay Joann Greer, age 79, of Carleton, died March 2, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Boyd Greer. Loving mother of Timothy (Michelle) Greer, Sherri (Terry) McKenzie, Sandra (Shane) Gerke and Lu (Christopher Blakeman) Greer. Dearest grandmother of Jeff, Sean, Tim, Josh, Danielle, Travis, Jake and Kasandra and great grandmother of 8.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Josephine Littler and her brother Donald Littler. Service is Sunday, 5:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 12:00 ~ 4:00 PM. Her cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.

www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -