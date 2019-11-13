Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Kay Scheer


1937 - 2019
Kay Scheer Obituary
Kay Scheer, age 81, of Monroe, passed away Friday November 8, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

Kay was born on December 12, 1937, to the late Harold and Isabelle (Mentel) Lanphere in Monroe. She went to Monroe High School and graduated in 1955. She was employed by the Smith Agency of Monroe for 20 years as a Insurance Agent. She ended up retiring from Leski Agency in 2005.

Kay was a long time member at Christ Lutheran Church of Monroe. She was as well a past member of the Altrusa Club in Monroe.

She was loved by all who met her and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Beloved mother of Michael Scheer, Mary Stoner, and Thomas (Kelly) Scheer. Loving grandmother of Kirk, Shaun, Stephanie, Nicholas, Kristen, Olivia, and Katelyn. Dearest great-grandmother of Amara.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Isabelle Lanphere and one sister: Jan Staelgraeve.

Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday November 14, 2019, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. There will also be a short memorial service that will take place after visiting at 7:00 PM on Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Officiating is Rev. David Hively.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Kay are appreciated towards the Human Society of Monroe.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 13, 2019
