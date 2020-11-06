Keith Malone Mason was born in Monroe, Michigan, on November 16, 1948. He was one of six children born from the union of Everett and Evelyn (Williams) Mason. Keith would attend and graduate from Monroe High School with the class of 1966.
As a young man, he served two years in the Army infantry in Vietnam, was honorably discharged with many medals, with the most notable the Army Infantry Badge.
Keith would meet and marry the former Breanda "Breezy" Fyvie, and together the couple would be blessed with two daughters. Keith would be gainfully employed as an operator at the Quinnesec Papermill Company in Quinnesec, Michigan, where he would remain until retirement.
Keith would relish hitting the links at any of the golf courses located in Michigan. On occasion, Keith would spend time hunting in and around his old stomping grounds of Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Above anything, Keith would cherish the time he could spend with his granddaughter, Marlowe Younan.
Keith Malone Mason, age 71, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday October 31, 2020.
In addition to his passing, he is preceded by his wife, Breanda Mason; and one brother, Tommy Mason.
To cherish his memory, Keith leaves his two daughters, Bridgett (Matthew) Karkkainen of Royal Oak, Michigan, Lindsay (Eric) Younan of Plymouth, Michigan; siblings, Gene Mason, Dwight Mason, Marsha Elizondo, Linda Mason; and one grandchild, Marlowe Younan
Friends may gather from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.