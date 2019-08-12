|
|
Keith N. Brooks, 62, of Milan, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He was born October 9, 1956, in Adrian, Michigan to Norman and Joan (Grant) Brooks.
Keith loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers. Keith was the kind of person who never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Christina, two daughters, Krystal Brooks and Beth Essary, seven grandchildren, Breannah, Savannah, Amonie, Kathem, Joumana, Zarah and Zarat, and one sister, Carol Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Randy and Mark, and one sister, Kathy.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Wednesday, August 14th from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at London Twp. Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family.
www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019