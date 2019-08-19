|
Keith Randall Sulfridge, age 60, of Monroe, MI, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 18, 1959, in Monroe to the late Estel and Jean (Baker) Sulfridge.
Keith was a 1977 graduate of Monroe High School. He went on to work many years at Modern Packaging as a Shipping and Receiving Clerk where he later retired.
Through the years, Keith liked to go fishing, camping and loved spending time at the cabin up north. He was fond of model trains and collected train sets. In his spare time, he would attend local car shows because he had a passion for classic automobiles. Most importantly, Keith loved caring for his dogs and spending time with his family and friends.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a son: Spencer (Caitlin) Sulfridge of Rose City, MI; a daughter: Stephanie Sulfridge of Monroe, and a sister: Beverly (Craig) Gaynier of Monroe. He will also be missed by five grandchildren: Caitlin Sulfridge, Jack Sulfridge, Michael Sulfridge, Eric Sulfridge, and Seth Kimberlin; as well as three nieces: Denia Cupp, Molly Gaynier, and Maya Gaynier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Mary Cupp; a brother: Kevin Sulfridge; and a nephew: James Cupp II.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be the following day, Thursday, August 22 at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fred Smith officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019