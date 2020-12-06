Keith Shulaw, age 73, of Flat Rock, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital Trenton.Born on December 10, 1946 in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of Archie and Earnia (Sexton) Shulaw. On February 5, 1966 he married Patricia Madigan in Monroe, MI.Keith served in the US Navy and reserves from 1965 to 1971. He was employed with CN Railroad as a Conductor for 36 years until retiring in 2006.Keith was the President of the United Transportation Union Local 1075, member of the American Legion 426, Downriver Veterans Honor Guard, Flat Rock Elks, Woodhaven Moose and Lincoln Park Eagles. He was an Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed going to high school wrestling meets and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene Smith and granddaughter Michelle Evelyn.He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Shulaw; sons Stephen (Laurie) Shulaw and Jake (Angela) Shulaw; grandchildren Stephanie (Matt) Yurkovich, Jason Shulaw, Chalayna Shulaw and Araya Shulaw; great granddaughter Raelynn Yurkovich and brother in law Al Smith.Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard or Huron High School Wrestling.