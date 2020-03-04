Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map

Keith VanWasshnova


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith VanWasshnova Obituary
Keith G. VanWasshnova, age 67, of South Rockwood, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Born March 17, 1952, Keith was the son of Frank Merl and Margaret (Bodenmiller) VanWasshnova. Keith was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he played on the football team. He worked at Northfield Manufacturing as a Grinder. Keith enjoyed playing pool and caring for trees.

Keith leaves to cherish his memory his siblings: Richard VanWasshnova of California, Charles (Doris) VanWasshnova of South Rockwood, Carl (Jeanne) VanWasshnova of South Rockwood, Elaine (Bob) Zembiec of Tennessee and Joan Belisle of South Rockwood; as well as 13 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Raymond VanWasshnova; a nephew Carl VanWasshnova; a great niece Crystal VanWasshnova; a great nephew Jacob Weinstein and a great-great nephew Beau.

A celebration of Keith's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Thursday (today) from 3pm until 8pm with the funeral service taking place at 6pm. Deacon David Drysdale of St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be Friday at St. Charles Cemetery.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Download Now