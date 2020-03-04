|
Keith G. VanWasshnova, age 67, of South Rockwood, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Born March 17, 1952, Keith was the son of Frank Merl and Margaret (Bodenmiller) VanWasshnova. Keith was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he played on the football team. He worked at Northfield Manufacturing as a Grinder. Keith enjoyed playing pool and caring for trees.
Keith leaves to cherish his memory his siblings: Richard VanWasshnova of California, Charles (Doris) VanWasshnova of South Rockwood, Carl (Jeanne) VanWasshnova of South Rockwood, Elaine (Bob) Zembiec of Tennessee and Joan Belisle of South Rockwood; as well as 13 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Raymond VanWasshnova; a nephew Carl VanWasshnova; a great niece Crystal VanWasshnova; a great nephew Jacob Weinstein and a great-great nephew Beau.
A celebration of Keith's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Thursday (today) from 3pm until 8pm with the funeral service taking place at 6pm. Deacon David Drysdale of St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be Friday at St. Charles Cemetery.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020