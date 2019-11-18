Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuaries - Remembrance Mortuary
3525 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534-2207
(616) 735-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuaries - Remembrance Mortuary
3525 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534-2207
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church

Kelley Oates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelley Oates Obituary
Kelley Ann Oates (Stefko), age 42, of Grand Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Sunday November 17, 2019.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Jerry; her son Jacob; her parents Barb and Bill Stefko of Monroe, MI; her brothers Kevin (Kim) Stefko and Kirk Stefko; mother and father in law Karen and Tom Oates; sister in law Elizabeth and Colin Valliere; grandmother in law Mary Zobro; nieces and nephew Keegan, Quin, Kinsley and Maggie; godmother Ann Palmer; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by brother Kyle Stefko.

Kelley graduated from Monroe High School, and later graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University. She was currently working as a financial planner with Kevin Toler and Associates.

Kelley enjoyed traveling, vacations, and the outdoors, but especially spending time with her son Jacob.

The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church where she will repose one hour before the Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Mortuary, 3525 Remembrance Rd., NW.

Memorial contributions to The Revive and Thrive Project, www.reviveandthriveproject.org will be appreciated.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuaries - Remembrance Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -