Kenneth C. Walters
1932 - 2020
Kenneth C. Walters, age 88, of Livonia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Beaumont Heritage Hospital in Taylor, Michigan.
Born on April 16, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Charles and Lillie (Williams) Walters. On September 7, 1951, he married Doris Laurain in Carleton United Methodist Church.
He was employed with Henry Ford Community College as a Librarian/Media Specialist for over 25 years until retiring in 1994. During his younger years he farmed and continued working the land on his 5 1/2 acres.
Kenneth was a member of Greater Detroit Camera Club, Wayne/Westland Photography Club, Wayne County Genealogical Society, Monroe County Historical Society. He loved to listen to jazz and attended between 10-15 concerts a year. He truly missed Doris, the love of his life.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
He is survived by his sons, James Walters and Bruce (Cheryl) Walters; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Martin, Ronald (Marion) Walters and Christine (Chuck) Lowrie.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday October 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at the Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. A private burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimers of Michigan https://www.alz.org/gmc.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
OCT
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
05:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bobcean Funeral Home
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
