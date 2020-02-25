|
|
Kenneth Charles Sieg, 70, formerly of LaSalle, MI, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb 19th, at his home in N. Ft. Myers, Florida.
Born June 22nd, 1949, to Bernard & Florence (Frisinger) Sieg in Wauseon, Ohio. He married the love of his life Rebecca (Becky) Cobb of 49 years. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2018. "Ken" attended Monroe Catholic Central High School and graduated from Erie-Mason High School. Ken also earned his degrees at Wayne State University in Police Administration and Criminal Law.
A proud American patriot, Ken served with the United States Air Force including tours of duty in Korea and in the Vietnam War. Ken served as a Monroe Co. Sheriff Deputy from 1968 to 2002, retiring as a Jail Administrator. He also served as a member of the Erie Mason School Board for many years and was a member of the Erie VFW Post 3925 and the Knight of Columbus Council #1266 Monroe. After retirement with the sheriff's department, he worked as a security officer at the Monroe County Community College.
Ken loved to fish, crab, and take care of the various animals on the farm. Many loved reading his stories called the Adventures of the Homeless Pontooner on Facebook. He was a very loving and caring man and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
He will be lovely missed by his two sons Shawn (Denise) Sieg, Shane (Dee) Sieg; Grandchildren Cailyn, Nikolas, Hailey, and Nolan. He is survived by three sisters Barb (Danny) Nagel, Bernie (Larry) Leach, Bev (Dennis) Hoyt, and brother Walter (Karen) Sieg, along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother Bernard (Butch) Sieg.
To Michigan Family & Friends, memorial services are pending at a later time in the Summer of 2020. Online condolences to the family can be sent through Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society and https://www.facebook.com/ken.sieg
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 25, 2020