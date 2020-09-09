Kenneth Hutchison

Sept. 7, 1939-Sept. 3, 2020

Kenneth Hutchison, age 80, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.

Born on September 7, 1939, in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of Marvin and Annie (Loggie) Hutchison. On March 28, 1964, he married Joetta Conn in Monroe, Michigan.

He was employed with McClouth Steel as a Laborer until retiring in 1996.

Kenneth was a member of Flat Rock Masonic Lodge # 110.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter-in-law Jacquelyn Hutchison, son-in-law James Vaughn, brother Donald Hutchison and sister Maryann Phillips.

He is survived by his son Joseph Hutchison; daughter Lisa Marie Vaughn; grandchildren, Kayla, Madison and Emma Joe; brother, Earl Hutchison and sisters Maxine Davis and Patty Hutchison.

Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Taek Kim of Carleton United Methodist Church will officiate the service. Burial will be in Huron Valley Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store