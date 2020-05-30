Kenneth J. Domansky
Jan. 10, 1947-May 28, 2020
Kenneth J. Domansky, age 73, of Maybee, MI, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 10, 1947, in Ida, Michigan. Kenneth was the son of the late Stephen M. and Virginia J. (nee: Cousino) Domansky.
Beloved husband of 39 ½ years to Carol (nee: Richards). Loving dad of Tammy Lynn Domansky, Timothy Charles Domansky (Dawn Niemann) and the late Kenneth J. Domansky, Jr. Cherished grandpa of Chelsea Domansky, Shaelyn (Zachary) Smith. Shelbi Asher and Skylar Domansky and great-grandpa of Sophia Asher-Patrias. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He will be missed by his million pets. In addition to his son and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers -- Stephen "Bud" Domansky and David Domansky -- and one sister, Nancy Domansky.
Kenneth's love in life was his family and he will be greatly missed. He was a graduate of Henry Ford Community College. Kenneth proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967. He loved fishing, woodworking, marksmanship and farming; he had a great sense of humor and loved playing pranks on people. He enjoyed playing "Water tower, I called it." After 32-plus years of service, Kenneth retired from DTE Energy.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt word of thanks to Kim Stotz of ProMedica Hospice. There will not be a service at this time. Memorial contributions to honor Kenneth's life may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by The Liedel Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory or condolence message, visit Kenneth's tribute at www.martenson.com
Published in Monroe News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.