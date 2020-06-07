Kenneth Joseph Derbeck, age 92, of Luna Pier, MI, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Care Center. He was born January 16, 1928 in Erie, MI to William and Mary (Walarius) Derbeck. Kenneth proudly served his country during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines as Military Police. Kenneth retired from Dura in 1980 following 35 years as a machine operator. He was a member of the Luna Pier American Legion and frequented the Water Tower Park Senior Center. Kenneth was involved with the Luna Pier Tax Review Board and the Development Board. A talented handyman, he also enjoyed fishing and going to casinos.
Kenneth is survived by 4 generations of Derbeck's, his children, Kenneth (Kathy) Derbeck, Marlene (Dennis) Henning, Rodney (Dottie) Derbeck, Christopher (Julie) Derbeck, Timothy Derbeck, Theresa Derbeck-Smith (Russ), and Thomas (Susan) Derbeck; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 62 years, June (Johnson) Derbeck, grandson, Dennis Henning; and siblings, Jeanette Kruse, Lillian Gully, Joseph Derbeck, Mildred Schreiner, Mary Foster, Irene Derbeck, James Derbeck and William Derbeck.
Services for Kenneth will be private. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth is survived by 4 generations of Derbeck's, his children, Kenneth (Kathy) Derbeck, Marlene (Dennis) Henning, Rodney (Dottie) Derbeck, Christopher (Julie) Derbeck, Timothy Derbeck, Theresa Derbeck-Smith (Russ), and Thomas (Susan) Derbeck; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 62 years, June (Johnson) Derbeck, grandson, Dennis Henning; and siblings, Jeanette Kruse, Lillian Gully, Joseph Derbeck, Mildred Schreiner, Mary Foster, Irene Derbeck, James Derbeck and William Derbeck.
Services for Kenneth will be private. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.