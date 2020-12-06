Kenneth "Kenny" Vincent Mentel was born on July 31, 1926 and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters of Michigan (IHM) in Monroe. Kenny was proud to be born and raised in Monroe, MI. At the age of 17 before his senior year of high school, he volunteered to enter World War II as a seaman 1st class in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Hornet CV12 as a loader on the 40mm gun and was part of seven major battles across the pacific region.

After the war in April of 1946, Kenny returned to Monroe and began his civilian life taking a job at Consolidated Paper and eventually marrying Patricia Pomerville whom he had one daughter with, Pam. His wife Patricia passed unexpectedly, leaving Kenny as a single father.

Kenny later met Joann Ruth Ecker and married her on October 21, 1955. Kenny and Joann were happily married for 65 years and had five additional children together: Cindy, Michael, Roberta, David and Kendra.

A man known for his love of Detroit sports, you could always find him cheering on his Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings. Win or lose, he was simply happy to see them play. Kenny also had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, gardening and mowing his lawn with his John Deere tractor. He was also known for his talent with cards. Be it poker or euchre, Kenny was the one to watch at the table.

He never missed a week of his lottery tickets and checking for the winning numbers. Even though he rarely won, it was a great source of entertainment for him.

In 1991, Kenny retired from Detroit Edison. This allowed him more time to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren. Nothing brought a big smile to his face like seeing one of his loved ones. He will be extremely missed.

To cherish his memory, Kenny leaves his loving wife, Joann; two sons: Mike (Alice) Mentel of Monroe and David (Deana) Mentel of Newport; four daughters: Pamela (Paul) Smith of Atlanta, MI, Cindy (Arthur) Goltowski of Newport, Roberta (Joseph) Neckel of Monroe, and Kendra (Dean) Titus of Beaverton, MI; eleven grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Lando J. and Harriet (Gross) Mentel; brother, Donald Mentel; and two sisters, Joyce Goetz and Helen Craine.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Officiating is Chaplain Dean Titus, Kenny's son in law. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Kenny can be made to Monroe Veterans Post 1138.

