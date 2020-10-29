Kenneth Wade Carmon was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on June 20, 1926 under the union of Daniel and Ella (Hansard) Carmon. He was one of three siblings born from this marriage. Ken was the eldest of three sons, followed by John Junior and Vernon. Ken proudly served the United States Army during World War II from 1944 until he was honorably discharged in 1946. After aiding in the armed forces, he worked many years for Monroe Public Schools and went on to retire from Ford Motor Company in 1988.

Ken married his childhood sweetheart: the former Ruby Poore on March 8, 1945 in Tazewell, Tennessee. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two daughters. In the early 1950s, the family relocated to Michigan.

Family was of the utmost importance to Ken. He cherished the times spent with his children, then later his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He loved to be out on the water fishing and growing vegetables and flowers in his gardens. In his late 70s, Ken took up the sport of golfing.

Ken Carmon, age 94 of Colon, Michigan passed away on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ella Carmon; wife, Ruby Carmon; brother, John Junior (the late Mary); and grandchild, Kenneth Held.

To cherish his memory Ken leaves his brother Vernon (Betty) Carmon; two daughters: Linda (the late Wayne) Held and Carolyn (Douglas) Rafko; four grandchildren: LeAnn (David Mounts) Owens, Ryan (Tisha) Held, Derick Rafko, Haley (Michael) Dieringer; 10 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Ken will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Military honors will be rendered under the auspice of VFW Post 1138.

