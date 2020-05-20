Keo Poopat M.D.
Keo Poopat, M.D., age 80, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was recently hospitalized for complications of diabetes. He and his wife had made their home in Las Vegas, NV following his retirement. Dr. Poopat was an ear, nose, and throat specialist in Monroe from 1974 thru 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Penchan, sons, Natee (Nan), Peter (Beth), Chad (Julie) and daughter, Erica (Jeff) and grandfather to 8.
Due to current COVID 19, a private service will be held a later date.

Published in Monroe News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Doctor Poopat was the greatest, I sadly have missed him for many years as my physician and his kind ways. I loved chatting with him during our office visits. he had some great standardbred horses! I remember Lord Willing horse of the year in Michigan! I loved Doc, he was great doctor but even greater man! My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. He will be sadly missed.
Jeff Grodi
Acquaintance
