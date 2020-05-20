Keo Poopat, M.D., age 80, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was recently hospitalized for complications of diabetes. He and his wife had made their home in Las Vegas, NV following his retirement. Dr. Poopat was an ear, nose, and throat specialist in Monroe from 1974 thru 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Penchan, sons, Natee (Nan), Peter (Beth), Chad (Julie) and daughter, Erica (Jeff) and grandfather to 8.

Due to current COVID 19, a private service will be held a later date.



