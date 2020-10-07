Keren Rose Plummer was born July 4, 1977, in Monroe. She is the daughter of Warren Douglas Williams and Ann Marie Plummer.

Kiki was known to be the life of a party. She loved being the center of attention and especially made her presence known wherever she arrived. It was said loudness was her personality. As the prankster of the family, Kiki was quite the comedian and she looked forward to making people laugh and have a great time. Her laugh was unique and quite infectious.

In Kiki's free time, she would write blogs on Facebook, which were gaining popularity, and followers, in the surrounding cities of Monroe. These blogs brought tremendous joy and wide smiles to those reading them.

Everyone who knew Kiki, appreciated her as she was a loving, kind, and free-spirited person. She gave so much joy to so many people and was adored by all. Kiki expressed her kindness openly and expelled love for all those who knew her.

Family was of the utmost importance to Kiki. She was a very prideful mom and even a more devoted and doting grandmother.

Keren Rose "Kiki" Plummer, age 43, passed away suddenly on Sunday September 27, 2020.

In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her grandfather: Altimont Plummer; her grandmother: Cynthia Plummer; her mother: Ann Marie Plummer and her brother: Warren Williams Plummer, II.

To cherish her memory, she leaves two daughters: Cynthia Plummer and Emma Plummer; one son: Milton Lewis, III; her father: Warren Douglas Williams, I; grandmother: Patricia Pickett; siblings: Demerlyn Isaac, Lashondra Freelon, Brittany Montague, Nicole Austin, Laverne Austin, Linette Plummer, Altimont (Destiny) Plummer and David (Marlana) Plummer; five grandchildren: Ny'eema, Ny'anna, Milton IV, Myla and Nalani; very special aunt: Emma Plummer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may gather for a memorial on Friday October 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. also at Merkle's. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and State of Michigan Mandates, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry into the facility and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.

