Kevin Robert Frank, 49 years, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Born April 4, 1970, in Monroe, Michigan, Kevin was the son of Thomas D. and Alice M. (Gertz) Frank. He attended kindergarten at Zion Lutheran School in Monroe, Michigan then transferred to Monroe County Educational Center until 1980. He attended the Institute of Logopedics, Wichita, Kansas, from 1980 until 1987. In 1987, he moved to Frankfort, Kentucky to attend Stewart Home School, a residential school for intellectually disabled adults.
At Stewart Home School, Kevin excelled in Special Olympics. He won multiple medals in track and field and many accolades in basketball and soccer. Kevin spent most of his life at Stewart Home School, where he was able to travel across America and participate in horseback riding, bowling, running, dance, basketball, soccer, and tennis.
We want to thank Stewart Home School for enriching Kevin's life for 31 years. He lived an enjoyable, active life there, and it was a joy to visit him on so many occasions to see the happiness and kindheartedness he displayed.
Kevin was loved by all who met him, and he will be sorely missed. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his brother Keith (Charity) Frank of Saline, Michigan, sister Christine Gakenheimer of Lambertville, Michigan, nephews Chadwick Frank and Bradley (Myra) Gakenheimer, niece Lindsey (Joseph) Gakenheimer-Smith, Aunt Marjorie Gertz, and Cousins Kimberly, Zak, Chase, Whittnie, Desiree, and Destanae Smillie.
Sadly, Kevin was preceded in death by his father Thomas Frank, mother Alice (Gertz) Frank, grandparents Herman and Irene Gertz and Henri and Ruth Frank, Aunt Cecelia Pousha, Uncle Robert Gertz, and Cousin Todd Gertz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 South Custer Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161 from 3-8 PM. A funeral service celebrating his life will be Tuesday May 14, 2019, at 11 AM. Kevin's brother-in-law John H. Gakenheimer will officiate. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 S Dixie Hwy, La Salle, Michigan, 48145.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with Kevin's family by visiting the obituary page at www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com/obituaries. Special memorials may be made to the Special Olympics organization.
Published in Monroe News on May 9, 2019