Kevin Lyle Kull, age 53, of Newport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
Born January 8, 1967, in Monroe from the union of Lyle and Maxine (Duvall) Kull. He was one of three children. Kevin went to Jefferson High School in Newport and graduated in 1985. Later on, he met the love of his life, Kristie Fultz, his fiance and lifelong companion for 35 years.
Kevin used to work at Ace Paper Company in Monroe doing a large arrange of different titles there before they closed. He then became a truck driver working at a construction company. Kevin was also a part of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which is a truck driver union.
Kristie was the light of Kevin's world. They loved to be together and enjoy each others company. He was also an animal lover but in particular he had a soft spot for his beloved dog, Buddy. Kevin will be greatly missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved son of Lyle and Maxine Kull. Loving fiance of Kristie Fultz. Dearest brother of Juanita (Mark) Barker and Lisa (Rev. Thomas) Messer. Dear uncle of Melissa (Jeremy) McDonald, Amanda Barker, Kelsey Gensler, Sarah (Layne) Muscott, Samantha Messer, and Aaron Messer. Great uncle of Mason Barker, William Barker, Ellison & Everly McDonald, and Beau McDonald. Also survived by many cousins.
Due to the public health concerns, Kevins funeral arrangements will be private. Rev. Thomas C. Messer will officiate. Services will conclude with cremation, with the burial of cremains at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Memorial donations in honor of Kevin are suggested to the Devoted Barn-an animal sanctuary. www.thedevotedbarn.org.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.