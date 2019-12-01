|
|
Kevin L. Nowitzke, 57 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born October 14, 1962, in Monroe, Kevin was the son of Marvin and Kathleen (Krug) Nowitzke. Kevin was a 1989 graduate of ISD Monroe, where he began working for Mable Kehres as a Janitor. Kevin later worked for Walmart as a cart attendant for nineteen years, retiring in 2011.
Kevin touched the hearts of many with his spunky and outgoing personality. He was involved in the Special Olympics every year and excelled at frisbee and bowling. Kevin loved truck drivers and would stand in front of his house and get them to honk their horn. Truck drivers picked up on his routine and still, to this day, honk when they pass by.
Kevin also loved NASCAR and got to meet his favorite driver, the late Dale Earnhardt. Kevin spent many of his Saturdays with his father at the Flat Rock racetrack. He even bought his own Gator AV that he raced around the yard at his home. He also collected NASCAR and Hot Wheels memorabilia and built up quite a collection. Kevin enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and Redwings, however, he came to love the Buffalo Bills over the Lions.
Kevin is survived by his parents Marvin and Kathleen Nowitzke; two siblings, Steven (Christian) Nowitzke of Carleton and Nathan (Maria) Nowitzke of Monroe; and his godson and nephew, Taylor Nowitzke of Carleton.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, three uncles: Ricky Krug, Peter Soncrant, and Mack Reece all of Monroe.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Monday, December 2, 2019, from1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48161. He will lie in state at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church where services celebrating his life will begin at 11:00 AM. Rev. Lee Cullen, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Monroe County Special Olympics.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2019