Kevin Lee Smith, 41, of Jackson, MI, formerly of Maybee, MI, passed away on Sunday Nov. 1st, 2020.

He was the son of Edith McFarland Of Jackson and the late Ricki (Debra) Smith of Maybee.

Kevin was a high school graduate of Dundee High. He enjoyed going to the Milan Dragway on the weekends, riding his four wheeler up and down the back roads. He loved to go and shoot pool and was good at it, enjoyed going fishing and scraping with his dad. He was an active associate member of the Vietnam Veterans chapter 109 of Jackson Mi.

He is survived by his son, Logan Adam; mother, Edith McFarland of Jackson; stepmother, Debra Smith of Maybee; sisters, Roxanne Schneider of Maybee, Rebecca (Frank) Bogedain of Maybee, Carrie (John) Bellestri of Newport and Tracy (Gary) Campbell of Newport; a brother, Gary (Bud) Belcom of Maybee; his best friend, Bobby White; and many nieces and nephews; along with many aunts and uncles; and two great-uncles.

He is preceded in death by father Ricki Smith; stepfather, Tom McFarland; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will take place on Nov. 14th, 2020, at the L.M.R Fire department, 8755 Baldwin Road, Maybee, MI 48159, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Desnoyer Funeral Home of Jackson is assisting in the cremation.

