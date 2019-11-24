|
Kevin Paul Modrowski, 42, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2019, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Kevin was born May 19, 1977, in Toledo, Ohio, to Brenda and Paul Modrowski.
Kevin graduated from Bedford High School in 1996. Kevin attended the boilermakers apprenticeship at Local 85 in Rossford, Ohio, where he obtained his journeyman boilermaker certificate.
Kevin loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting very much and would go often with his brother hunting in Hillsdale, Michigan, ever since they were kids. He also enjoyed camping and hanging out by the pool with his family and friends in the summer playing cornhole and sitting by the fire.
Kevin will be remembered most by always begin able to make people laugh. He loved joking around and getting people to smile. His laugh is unforgettable.
Kevin could also fix anything. Ever since he was a kid, he would take things apart, fix it, and put it back together without any help needed. He could do anything he put his mind to.
Kevin was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone, even complete strangers. He could make friends with anyone. He often helped the homeless by driving around giving them blankets when it turned cold outside.
Kevin's greatest pride was his daughter Abby (Doopey Doo). There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for her if he was able.
Kevin had a lot of close friends and made many unforgettable memories with them all. He was definitely one of a kind, and will be missed by so many.
Kevin is survived by his wife Theresa. His daughter Abby Modrowski. His parents Paul and Brenda Modrowski. His brother Ryan (Dawn) Modrowski. His grandmother Suzanne Kinsey. His nephews Josh (Katie) and Austin (Alisha) Modrowski, and Codee (Aurora) Kroeger. His niece Brittany (Justin) Smith, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like all who loved Kevin to come and join them in a celebration of his life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Samaria Masonic Lodge, 1660 Samaria Road, Temperance, Michigan, 48177, from 2-7 p.m. with a sermon being given at 3 p.m.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 24, 2019