Kinsey Ella Hensley, age 35, of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a brief illness.
Born April 29, 1985, in St. Charles County, Missouri, she is the daughter of James R. Hensley and Karen J. Vanderbush. Kinsey and her family moved back to Monroe when she was just five months old. When she was young, she was a fantastic tap dancer, taking lessons and performing with Peg Harris Dance Studio. She attended Monroe Public Schools and Monroe High School, where she excelled at softball. Kinsey worked at Olga's Kitchen as a waitress for many years and most recently for Bektrom Foods as a Team Leader.
Kinsey was beautiful both inside and out. She absolutely adored her family, especially her brother, niece, and nephew. Kinsey was kindhearted and a loyal friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
To cherish her memory, Kinsey leaves her mother, Karen, and father, Jim, both of Monroe; grandparents, Rodger and Frankie Kerkenbush and Joseph and Georgetta Weiss, all of Monroe; one brother, James K. Hensley of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Melody L. Hensley of Monroe; one niece, Ella Hensley; one nephew, James K. Hensley Junior; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Elizabeth Cloum and Richard Hensley; and great-grandparents, Frank and Minnie Standifer.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life will begin immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Rev. Jim Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Kinsey's memory are suggested to the family.
