1/1
Kinsey Ella Hensley
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kinsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kinsey Ella Hensley, age 35, of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a brief illness.
Born April 29, 1985, in St. Charles County, Missouri, she is the daughter of James R. Hensley and Karen J. Vanderbush. Kinsey and her family moved back to Monroe when she was just five months old. When she was young, she was a fantastic tap dancer, taking lessons and performing with Peg Harris Dance Studio. She attended Monroe Public Schools and Monroe High School, where she excelled at softball. Kinsey worked at Olga's Kitchen as a waitress for many years and most recently for Bektrom Foods as a Team Leader.
Kinsey was beautiful both inside and out. She absolutely adored her family, especially her brother, niece, and nephew. Kinsey was kindhearted and a loyal friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
To cherish her memory, Kinsey leaves her mother, Karen, and father, Jim, both of Monroe; grandparents, Rodger and Frankie Kerkenbush and Joseph and Georgetta Weiss, all of Monroe; one brother, James K. Hensley of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Melody L. Hensley of Monroe; one niece, Ella Hensley; one nephew, James K. Hensley Junior; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Elizabeth Cloum and Richard Hensley; and great-grandparents, Frank and Minnie Standifer.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life will begin immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Rev. Jim Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Kinsey's memory are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
02:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved