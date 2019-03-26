Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Korinna Bess Kopka

Obituary Condolences Flowers Korinna Bess Kopka was born in Monroe on July 29, 1966. She was the only daughter of four children born from the union of Harold and Kay "Cookie" (Matyas) Kopka. She was a 1984 graduate of Dundee High School.

Korinna was blessed with the birth of two children: Kayle and Brevin. Her children were without a doubt her life. She cared for all of their needs and showed them the value of hard work. For several years, Korinna was employed at the Psychiatric Hospital in Ypsilanti. Upon its closing, she took a position on the assembly line at Ford Motor Company. As a proud member of UAW Local 900 she spent more than twenty-five years employed at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. She took disability in November of 2018.

Korinna was blessed with a pleasant disposition. She was funny and light-hearted with a great sense of humor. She seemed to laugh at everything. She also had a heart for service to others. A people-pleaser, she was kind, and never said no, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Korinna could often be counted on to volunteer at many school and community events.

Korinna loved to shop, and enjoyed staying active, never allowing the grass to grow under her feet. She took care of her body with a healthy diet, and of course loved her cardio drumming class.

Korinna Bess Phillips, age 52, of Dundee passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fountainview of Monroe. Her passing was preceded by a beloved brother: Scott Allen Kopka on January 16, 2019, and two nephews: Jason and Ryan Kopka.

To cherish her memory she leaves two children: Kayle Phillips (Tyler Allen) and Brevin Phillips both of Dundee; her parents: Harold Kopka of Milan and Cookie of Dundee; two brothers: Doug Kopka (Heather Moore) and Ken (Valerie) Kopka both of Dundee; six nieces and nephews: Drew, Helena, Jacob, Nik, Cassidy, and Zach Kopka; one great nephew: Ashton Kopka; and her best friend: Ann (Larry "Butch") Brossia of Dundee.

Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain Michael Gilbert of Promedica Monroe Hospice officiating. Her celebration will continue at the Dundee Veterans Hall, 418 Dunham Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 where dinner will be served.

Memorials are suggested to Promedica Monroe Hospice or the Dundee Veterans. Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 26, 2019