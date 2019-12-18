|
Kurt Russell Scholl was born in Monroe, Michigan, on January 8, 1983. He was the son of Dan Scholl and Mary Lou Heck. Kurt attended Monroe Public Schools before attending Ida High School, but graduated in 2001 from Dundee High School.
Although, Kurt was never fond of school, he was a lifelong learner and a hard worker. As a young man he was good at anything he set his mind to even making it look effortless. Kurt taught himself automotive repair and body work. He loved wrenching on cars working on motors and mechanical things. At the age of 15, he painted his first vehicle. He would later earn his contractor's license at just 19 years of age, and was employed by Doug Miller at AIM Construction. Kurt would eventually move on and for eight years would work for CSX Railroad. He had enjoyed hunting and fishing while living in Michigan.
In 2010, Kurt would move from Michigan making his home in South Carolina. He soon set up shop as the owner and operator of Finish Factor,an automotive repair business in Hartsville, South Carolina. He had a quirky personality but soon became well-known in his new community for meticulous attention to detail and commitment to others and his business. Kurt was a most wonderful person with a kind heart and a generous soul. He loved to spend time with animals. Many of the local strays would wait for him at his shop door, and he made his home with his four beloved pets, two dogs and two pigs.
Kurt Scholl, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019, in Hartville. His passing was preceded by his brother: Scott Scholl in 1985.
To cherish his memory he leaves his father: Dan (Laura) Scholl of Ida; mother: Mary Lou Heck (Glenn) Thibodeau of Canton; his girlfriend: Mary Beth Bennett of Hartsville; one brother: Josh (Megan) Scholl of Lambertville; one nephew: Easton Scholl; and two nieces: Kinsley and Addison Scholl.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor BJ McDaniel officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Project Second Chance, P.O. Box 13, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-4725.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019