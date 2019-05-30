Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
Ottawa Lake, MI
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
Ottawa Lake, MI
Kurtis Sieler


Kurtis Sieler Obituary
Kurtis Wilbert Sieler, 43 years, of Dundee, MI, died Friday May 24, 2019.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday May 31, 2019, from 12-8 PM. He will lie-in-state at Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM on Saturday June 1, 2019. Pastor John Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born October 4, 1975, in Adrian, MI. Kurtis was the son of Willie and Judy (Adkins) Sieler.
He was a 1994 Dundee High School Graduate.
He married Christine Metz on April 12, 1996, in New Life Church, Petersburg, MI.
He was a life-long dairy farmer on his family's dairy farm. He was a Kent Feed dealer and loved collecting tractors, playing guitar, watching his boys' sports teams, and taking them to Mudhens, Tigers and Lions sporting events. Kurt loved listening to Eric Church and was an avid U of M fan.
He was a member of Crossroads Community Church.
Survivors include: his wife, Christine; sons, Brent, Ryan and Keegan Sieler; parents, Willie and Judy Sieler; parents-in-law, Larry and Diane Metz; brothers, Dean (Tammy) and Todd Sieler; a sister, Kerri (Matt) Roof; a brother-in-law, Mark Metz; a sister-in-law, Corianna (Al) Peters and nieces and nephews, Logan and Taylor Sieler, Lindsey and Allen Roof, Brandon and Jon Kantz and Haleigh Peters.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 30, 2019
