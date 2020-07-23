1/
LaDonna May Hicks
1941 - 2020
LaDonna May Hicks, 79, formerly of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born May 19, 1941, in Monroe, LaDonna was the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanche (Bushroe) Roe. She was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School. On June 25, 1941 she married the love of her life, the late, Philip Hicks.
Most known for her Ceramic Shop, Ladonna was also employed as a staffing agent for Norelco. Besides ceramics Ladonna enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and loved spending time with her family. She had a huge heart and wanted to provide a helping hand to everyone.
To cherish her memory, LaDonna leaves behind a daughter, Joy Royle of Holly, a sister Linda Ziegler of Newport, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
LaDonna is proceeded in death by her parents: Ernest and Blanche Roe, husband: Philip Hicks, Children: Phyllis Thiel and Donald Hicks, Granddaughter: Tiffany Thiel and brother: Ernest Jr. Roe.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday July 27 at Dryer Funeral Home in Holly, MI. At 2 p.m., a memorial service will be held with Father David Blazek officiating (with social distancing guidelines). Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Michigan.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
July 23, 2020
She was such a sweet lady. She was my campfire leader and a very good friend of our family. Our prayers are with the family. XoXo ❤
Bethann Benson
