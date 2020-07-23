LaDonna May Hicks, 79, formerly of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born May 19, 1941, in Monroe, LaDonna was the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanche (Bushroe) Roe. She was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School. On June 25, 1941 she married the love of her life, the late, Philip Hicks.

Most known for her Ceramic Shop, Ladonna was also employed as a staffing agent for Norelco. Besides ceramics Ladonna enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and loved spending time with her family. She had a huge heart and wanted to provide a helping hand to everyone.

To cherish her memory, LaDonna leaves behind a daughter, Joy Royle of Holly, a sister Linda Ziegler of Newport, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

LaDonna is proceeded in death by her parents: Ernest and Blanche Roe, husband: Philip Hicks, Children: Phyllis Thiel and Donald Hicks, Granddaughter: Tiffany Thiel and brother: Ernest Jr. Roe.

Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday July 27 at Dryer Funeral Home in Holly, MI. At 2 p.m., a memorial service will be held with Father David Blazek officiating (with social distancing guidelines). Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Michigan.

