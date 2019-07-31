|
Lanny Joseph Szczurek Sr., 78 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away following multiple illnesses at the Toledo Hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019. The 3rd child of Joseph and Colleen (Wisniewski) Szczurek he was born on July 23, 1941 in Toledo, OH.
Lanny graduated from Woodard High School in 1960 where he was involved in the choir and loved his shop class where he made many unique wood projects.
After high school he worked for Owens Corning, Buckeye Toy, Mather and retired from Dundee Cement after a long tenure.
He married Barbara Wichowski on November 23, 1963 and they were blessed with 3 children together.
Lanny went to college later in life and graduated with honors from MCCC being on the dean's list.
He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
Lanny enjoyed playing golf, bowling, trap and skeet shooting, playing poker and was also a car enthusiast but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Lanny is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara; sons, Lanny (Deni) Szczurek and Jeff Szczurek; daughter, Linda Brooks; grandchildren, Devan (Ben), Joseph, Trevor, Kaylyn (Steven), Brooke, Cooper, Kaitlyn and Kasidy; 3 great-grandchildren, Harlyn, Elaina and Alora; brother-in-law, Nick Wichowski and sister-in-law Shirley (Tom) Jensen along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister passed shortly after birth and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski 's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Temperance, MI where he will lie in state in the narthex at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, OH.
Published in Monroe News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019