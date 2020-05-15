Larry C. Godfred, 75, Janesville, WI, formerly of Joliet, Ill., died at his home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born July 29, 1944, in Monroe, MI to the late Carl W. and Cecelia H. (Balla) Godfred.
As a teenager, Larry moved to Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1963. Larry served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force from April 1965 to October 1968. He worked many years for Ecolab.
Larry is survived by his sisters: Suzanne (Paul) Kiley, Karen Harmon, Christine (Greg) Lifer, and Mary Ellen Taylor; his brother Douglas Godfred; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews Matthew Keilamn and Kurt Harmon; great nephew Alex Weakly; and brothers-in-law : William Keilman and Clyde Harmon.
Due to state mandates, Larry will be laid to rest privately with family in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe, MI. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2020.