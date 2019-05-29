Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Larry D. Fultz


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry D. Fultz Obituary
Larry Doyle Fultz, age 62, of Monroe, passed away from this earthly realm on Saturday, May 25, 2019. His loving wife was holding his hand as Larry received his Heavenly reward.
Larry was employed in numerous trades during his career as a journeyman/skilled tradesmen. His expertise and creativity as a craftsmen was unparalleled. Larry was a teacher and a mentor. He was a kind and generous man who was loved by all who met him. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends and anyone in need. His hobbies included building cars and motorcycles, any sort of logic puzzle, and landscaping. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who found comfort and wisdom in the wonders of nature. His family was his world and he enjoyed watching them grow and bond in love each day. Larry's greatest fulfillment was the relationships forged over his lifetime and his commitment to family and friends was unquestioning.
Larry will sadly be missed, but will be joyfully remembered with great admiration, affection and love.
2 Corinthians 5:7 - For we live by faith, not by sight.
Beloved husband of Lynn Evans. Loving father of Brandon (Angela Kaiser) Fultz of Monore, Aaron Snavely of Monore, and Estacia (Ken) Barzo of Monroe. Dearest grandfather of Madison Fultz, Logan Fultz, Carson Fultz, Sierra Snavely, Braxton Snavely, Preston Barzo and Spencer Barzo. Dear brother of Kenneth Fultz, Kenny Fultz, Jeff Fultz, Rick Fultz, Pat Smith, Sylvia Steakley, and Shirley (Casper) Monday. Also survived by dear family friend Tracy Ables. Preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Lois Fultz and siblings Jerry, Barb, and Vickie.
Pallbearers are Brandon Fultz, Aaron Snavely, Chris Collins, Ken Barzo, Larry Gaw, and Tracy Ables.
Visitation will take place over two days where friends and family may visit from 4-8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday May 30, and on Friday May 31, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visiting at the funeral home on Saturday begins at 9:30 AM and service will start at 10:30 AM. Pastor Howard Raines will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Larry are appreciated to or the Monroe Full Gospel Church.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now