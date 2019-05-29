|
|
Larry Doyle Fultz, age 62, of Monroe, passed away from this earthly realm on Saturday, May 25, 2019. His loving wife was holding his hand as Larry received his Heavenly reward.
Larry was employed in numerous trades during his career as a journeyman/skilled tradesmen. His expertise and creativity as a craftsmen was unparalleled. Larry was a teacher and a mentor. He was a kind and generous man who was loved by all who met him. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends and anyone in need. His hobbies included building cars and motorcycles, any sort of logic puzzle, and landscaping. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who found comfort and wisdom in the wonders of nature. His family was his world and he enjoyed watching them grow and bond in love each day. Larry's greatest fulfillment was the relationships forged over his lifetime and his commitment to family and friends was unquestioning.
Larry will sadly be missed, but will be joyfully remembered with great admiration, affection and love.
2 Corinthians 5:7 - For we live by faith, not by sight.
Beloved husband of Lynn Evans. Loving father of Brandon (Angela Kaiser) Fultz of Monore, Aaron Snavely of Monore, and Estacia (Ken) Barzo of Monroe. Dearest grandfather of Madison Fultz, Logan Fultz, Carson Fultz, Sierra Snavely, Braxton Snavely, Preston Barzo and Spencer Barzo. Dear brother of Kenneth Fultz, Kenny Fultz, Jeff Fultz, Rick Fultz, Pat Smith, Sylvia Steakley, and Shirley (Casper) Monday. Also survived by dear family friend Tracy Ables. Preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Lois Fultz and siblings Jerry, Barb, and Vickie.
Pallbearers are Brandon Fultz, Aaron Snavely, Chris Collins, Ken Barzo, Larry Gaw, and Tracy Ables.
Visitation will take place over two days where friends and family may visit from 4-8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday May 30, and on Friday May 31, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visiting at the funeral home on Saturday begins at 9:30 AM and service will start at 10:30 AM. Pastor Howard Raines will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Larry are appreciated to or the Monroe Full Gospel Church.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019