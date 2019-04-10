Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map

Larry E. Ruch


1933 - 2019
Larry E. Ruch Obituary
Larry E. Ruch, age 85, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019. He was born November 4, 1933 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Glen and Bernice Ruch.
He was the loving husband of Saranel and the late Iretta; dear father of Patrick (Amy) of Flat Rock, Gregory (Merrilyn) of Carleton, and the late Michael; proud grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 5. He was also survived by his sister, Nancy Moore of Butler, IN, stepchildren Terri (Rick) Underhill, Randy Dickey, Joni Duncan, 4 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren.
Larry retired from the Ford Motor Co. Woodhaven Stamping Plant. He loved spending time on his tractor, doing yard work, and attending auctions.
Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 1-8 p.m. at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood, MI 48173. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019
