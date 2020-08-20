Larry Edward Pickrell was born on July 10, 1948 in Kermit, West Virginia. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Charles and Fern (Kirk) Pickrell. Leaving West Virginia as a young boy, the Pickrell family would make their home in Michigan. He graduated from Jefferson High School and would serve his country in the United States Army until being medically discharged.
As a young man, Larry would run marathons for fitness and later would test and receive his black belt in Karate. He was married to the love of his life, Shelley Brown, on April 1, 1977 in Monroe, Michigan, and the couple would be blessed with their son, Jason. Larry provided for his family with employment at the Chrysler Corporation, Trenton Engine Plant for thirty-two years. He held the position of Union Steward before becoming a Committee man, and Larry was the highest-ranking Union Official in the factory.
Larry was known for his strong work ethic. He loved providing for his family and cherished every moment spent with his son. One of the life skills he taught Jason was how to repair small engines. Never one to keep quiet in conversation, Larry was quite obsessed with current affairs and loved talking politics constantly. He had attended Monroe Full Gospel for many years.
Larry Edward Pickrell, age 72 of Monroe, passed away at 1:03 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
To cherish his memory, Larry leaves his beloved wife of forty-three years: Shelley of Monroe; a son: Jason (Courtney) Pickrell of Monroe, a brother: Pastor Gary (Eva) Pickrell of Monroe; a sister: Carolyn (Arnold) Pezzino of Millbury, Ohio: two grandchildren: Jacob and Alexis Pickrell; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 also at Merkle's with Pastor Harold Raines of Monroe Full Gospel Church officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Michigan State Mandates, guests willb e limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facility. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park for burial.
