Larry J. Goda, age 67, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, in his home.
Larry was born on October 30, 1953, in Monroe to the late Walter and Ada (Moyer) Goda. He married Kathryn E. Cordrey on August 3, 1979, in Monroe. He graduated from Monroe High School and retired from Metro Specialties as a Foreman after several years of employment.
Larry was a member of Moose Lodge 884 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2254. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling, metal scrapping, and listening to classical rock, especially Jimi Hendrix.
Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Goda; a sister, Donna (Wayne) Thompson; and a half-brother, Michael (Nancy) Goda, both of Monroe.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Lyne Goda; and two brothers, Robert and Donald Goda.
Due to safety concerns of Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral and burial arrangements.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution in Larry's memory, donations may be made to any charity of the donor's choice
