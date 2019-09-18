Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map

Larry J. Mathewson


1947 - 2019
Larry J. Mathewson Obituary
Larry J. Mathewson, age 72, of Carleton, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born February 28, 1947, in Trenton, Larry was the son of Edmund and Eleanor (Sharbneu) Mathewson. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Belknap, on August 30, 1969. Larry led a very successful career as a Financial Advisor and Tax Accountant. He also taught school for both Taylor Public Schools and Airport Community Schools, as well as serving on the Airport Board of Education for over 16 years. Larry enjoyed golfing, tennis, kayaking and hiking. He was an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball fan, supporter of the s Project, and Airport Baseball Booster program.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory, Bonnie, his wife of the past 50 years; children: Amy (Matthew) Hudson of Kalamazoo and Richard (Laura Sisco) Mathewson of Carleton; four grandchildren: Hunter Hudson, Logan Hudson, Lola Mathewson and Corbin Mathewson; as well as three siblings: Carol (Tony) Czerwonka, Diane (Steve) Gaynier and Kathy (David) Gaynier. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Glen Mathewson.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Friday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 6pm until 8pm as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Larry may be made to , s Project or Airport Community Schools Baseball Program.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
