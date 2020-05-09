Larry J. Bross
Aug. 31, 1952-May 8, 2020
Larry Joseph Bross, age 67, of Monroe, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, in his home due to complications from ALS.
Born August 31, 1952, in Millersburg, Ohio, Larry was the son of Clifford and Lucille (Boeshart) Bross. His family moved to Monroe in 1968 from Ontario, Ohio. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1970 and married Linda L. Kopski on September 25th at St. Mary Catholic Church. Larry was employed by General Motors for 36 years at the GM Powertrain Plant in Toledo as a Heat Treat Specialist, retiring on June 1, 2006.
Larry was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a volunteer in its Spirit of Giving program. He operated Palmyra Speedway from 1989-2000. He loved riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle with his friends, Carey, Tom, Denny, and Bill, and attending custom vehicle shows.
Larry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda Bross; two sons, Scott T. (Lisa) Bross of Temperance and Chad M. (Samantha) Bross of Pinckney, MI; mother, Lucille Bross of Monroe; three brothers, Nelson (Pat) Bross of Mentor, OH, Terry Bross of Ann Arbor, and Mike (Cathy) Bross of Monroe; two sisters, Linda (Dan) Masy of California and Dianne Schroeder of South Carolina; seven grandchildren: Taylor Bross, Tyler Bross, Collin Bross, Colton Bross, Carter Miller, Cooper Miller, and Colton Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Clifford, and a brother, Thomas Bross.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12th, at Bacarella Funeral Home. The funeral home staff will politely assist with social gathering protocols to ensure public safety by limiting the number of visitors to 10 people or less at a time in the viewing room. Due to seating limitation guidelines, a private family only funeral ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Fr. David Burgard from St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.
A live stream of the service will be available online. Visit the funeral home website, go to Larry's obituary and a link will be provided. Private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will follow.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Larry's memory, the family kindly suggests supporting the ALS Foundation or Angela Hospice.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.