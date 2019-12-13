|
Larry Duane Kear was born on June 4, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. He was the only son of three children born from the union of his parents: the late Bruce Kear and the late Kathleen (Jenkins) Kear.
Larry was a graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 2, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio. He would serve in the 91st Air Refueling Squadron during the Vietnam War. Larry would receive an honorable discharge on May 1, 1972.
For more than forty years, Larry was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 671 in Monroe where he earned the respect of many of his fellow pipefitters. Larry was extremely proud of his military service and was a lifetime member of the Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He often would tell stories of his days in the military.
Larry enjoyed getting out for a round of golf and was a member of Green Meadows Golf Course. He had also participated in many bowling leagues over the years and liked going to the movie theatre.
Larry had a very dry sense of humor and could be quite the jokester. Truthfully, however, he was actually quite the homebody and was of course most comfortable in his own home. He was set in his ways and kept to himself mostly. Larry had a special love for animals and a unique bond with his four- legged companion "Rommel." He enjoyed watching the history channel.
Larry Duane Kear, age 72, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Vibra Hospital in Taylor. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his beloved Rommel.
To cherish his memory, Larry leaves two sisters: Debra (David) Tippett of Sylvania, Ohio, and Becky Klein of Toledo, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, and his cat: Sammy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. Friends may gather from 1:00pm until 4:00pm on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 400 Jones Avenue, Monroe. Private inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to any local veteran's organization. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019