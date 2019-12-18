|
Larry Lloyd Sr., 68, of Imlay City, formerly of Dundee and Petersburg, Michigan, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Larry Isaac Lloyd Sr. was born June 5, 1951, in Monroe, Michigan. He is the son of the late Lincoln and late Anna (Covell) Lloyd. Larry graduated from Dundee High School. He married Kathy Ann Schankin on August 13, 1977, in Petersburg, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents Lincoln and Anna Lloyd and brother Richard Lloyd.
Larry and Kathy moved to the Imlay City area in 1993. He farmed with his dad on the family farm in Dundee for many years and also worked for the City of Petersburg as a Water Superintendent. He served on the Monroe County Emergency Medical Authority Board. In 1993, he was employed by the City of Imlay City, MI, as the Director of Public Works until 2010, then continued to be employed by the City of Imlay City until his retirement in July, 2016. Larry was a member of New Life Open Bible Standard Church in Petersburg, where he served as a deacon and then of Gateway Assembly in Imlay City, where he served on the Deacon Board. He served on the Imlay Township Planning Commission until 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, a son, Larry Lloyd Jr. (Kimberly) and a daughter, Lesley Lloyd; three sisters: JoAnn Marlow (John) , Linda (Tom) Preston, Karin (Mick) Bowman and a brother, Lincoln Lloyd, Jr. (Ginger), and 3 grandchildren Lincoln, Margaret and Harriet Lloyd and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 19, at 11:30 a.m. for family and friends at Oak Grove Cemetery (at intersection of Dixon & Summerfield Roads) in Dundee, Michigan (next to where the Lloyd farm was) followed by a luncheon at New Life Church of the Open Bible, 6023 Summerfield Rd., Petersburg, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: United Hospice of Marlette, 2770 Main Street, PO Box 307, Marlette, MI 48453; ALS of Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy, Ste. 100, Southfield, MI 48075; or Gateway Assembly (Building Fund-Prayer Tower), 2796 S. Van Dyke Rd., Imlay City, MI 48444.
Funeral arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019