|
|
Larry Norman Fleemon was born at Mercy Hospital in Monroe on January 29, 1944. He was one of three boys born from the union of the late Homer Fleemon and the late Gladys (Brooks) Fleemon. Larry attended Monroe Public Schools graduating from Monroe High School with the Class of 1962.
He would honorably serve his country as a member of the Michigan Army National Guard from 1966 until 1971. He would be blessed with the birth of two sons: Robert and Michael. For many years he attended Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry was employed as a truck driver for more than thirty years. He was excited to take his boys on the road with him and share his love for the countryside. Over the years, Larry worked for Roadway, Jones Transfer, Carolina Freight, and USF Holland hauling items as diverse as honey, liquor, and even cosmetics. Following his retirement, Larry moved south to Tennessee to care for his ailing parents. He only came back to Michigan to be near his son, Rob, when his own health began to decline.
Larry was an automobile enthusiast having a special appreciation for all things fast. He was passionate in his care for vehicles, and was quite proud of his prized possession, a 2009 Corvette convertible. He was also an expert conversationalist and loved being around people. Even his caregivers became special friends.
Larry Norman Fleemon, age 76, of Monroe, passed away at Vibrant Life Senior Living on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by two brothers: Gerald "Jerry" and Jack Fleemon; and nephew: Scott Fleemon.
To cherish his memory Larry leaves two sons: Robert of Monroe and Michael (Rebekah Scheer) of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren: Robert M. "Robby" Fleemon of Monroe and Loi Raven "Lily" Fleemon of Arcata, California, and one step grandson: Jacob D. Helka of Monroe; many special friends including Mark Porta of Monroe and Tom and Patty Kernan of Saline whom visited him weekly in assisted living, and Rocky Lamb of Tennessee who called regularly; two sisters-in-law: Nellie and Carol Fleemon; two nephews: Jack Fleemon and David (Donna) Fleemon; and a niece: Peggy Fleemon.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, no local services are planned at this time. Burial of his cremains will take place at a later date in Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown, Tennessee. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020