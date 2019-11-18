|
Larry E. Slagenwhite, 86 years, of Temperance, MI, died Friday November 15, 2019, in St. Vincent's Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday November 20, 2019, from 2-8PM. He will lie-in-state on Thursday November 21, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM, at Flanders Road Church Of Christ, Toledo, OH. Thayer Salisbury will officiate. Burial will be in Bedford Gardens Cemetery, Temperance, MI.
Born May 15, 1933, in Ypsilanti, MI, Larry was the son of Cecil and Grace (Ish) Slagenwhite. He was a 1951 Ypsilanti High School Graduate. He married Sue Capps on September 21, 1951, in Ypsilanti, MI.
Larry worked for 1st National Bank, Security Bank, 1st of America Bank from 1965-1992, then working for Monroe Bank and Trust from 1992 retiring in 2001 as a Loan Officer and Vice President.
He was a member of Flanders Road Church of Christ, President of the Ida Board of Education from 1971-1972, President of the YMCA from 1971-1972, The Home Builders Association of Monroe County, The Ida Civic Club, National YMCA Board, The Monroe Family YMCA Board as President, Active in the construction of the Monroe YMCA, Regional Board of the March of Dimes, Board Member and Treasurer of the Monroe Crippled Children's Association, President of the Rotary Club from 1971-1972 and held 53 years of perfect attendance there, a life-long University of Michigan Fan, holding season tickets, an avid golfer who loved spending time with family and watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include: his wife, Sue of 68 years; daughters, Debbie (Larry) Treece, Patti (Doug) Kreps; brother Bill Slagenwhite; grandchildren, Jill (Travis), Brian (Amy), Michael, Todd (Melissa),Craig (Erin) and great-grandchildren, Cody, Adam, Katelyn, Mason, Reese, Elliott, Camden and Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Jim and Kathy and a sister-in-law, Rosie.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: The Leukemia Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019