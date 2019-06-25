Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Larry Smith

1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Dale Smith was born in Monroe, Michigan, on December 4, 1971. He was the youngest child born from the union of Jerry "Carson" Smith and the late Dorothy June (Nash) Smith. He attended Erie Mason High School, later earning his GED.

Larry was a free spirit and a friend to all. Although, he looked quite gruff, Larry really had a heart of gold. He was generous with all of his resources willing to put himself out to help someone else. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed cooking and knew how to party always building the biggest and best bonfires. Larry could always be counted on to jam to his rock and roll loud.

Larry was a hard worker, a jack of all trades, and quite the handyman, but his true passion was wrenching on cars. For many years, he made a career of working in and out of garages.

He was an avid Dale Earnhardt and NASCAR fan going so far as to have the famous #3 tattooed on his neck. He enjoyed visiting Michigan international Speedway on race weekend with family for more than a decade.

Larry Dale Smith, age 47, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

In addition to his mother in 2002, his passing was preceded by two nieces: Misty Grigsby and Tara Stang; and a great nephew: Josiah Gomez.

To cherish his memory he leaves three daughters: Brittney Dikes, Samantha Mullins, Cheyenne Frederick; his father: Carson of Monroe; five sisters: Kathie Smith, Julie (Marc) Ioconageli, Sheila (Denny) Adair, Carol Collins, Patsy Smith; three brothers: Wayne Smith, Jimmy (Sue) Smith, and James (Tami) Smith; one grandson: Alaric Tackett.

Friends may gather from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Delmar Moore of Grace Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to LaSalle Township Cemetery for burial.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Kathie Smith to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on June 25, 2019