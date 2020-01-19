Monroe News Obituaries
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lambrix Jr.


1955 - 2020
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lambrix Jr. Obituary
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lambrix Jr., age 64, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home.

Born September 13, 1955, in Erie, Pennsylvania, moving to Monroe with his family in 1959. He was the son of the late Lawrence J. and Phyllis (Kramer) Lambrix Sr. Larry attended Catholic Central High School, graduating with the class of 1973. He met his wife, Nancy K. Dingledine, while taking French at Monroe Community College. The two became close while studying together and were married on May 18, 1985, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroe.

Larry worked as a Heavy Truck Mechanic for Belle Tire and NTB, retiring in 2016. Prior to being a mechanic, Larry worked for Hollister Drywall for ten years and after his retirement, worked for Manheim Auto Auction as a transporter. Larry loved working on cars, motorcycles and small engines and could "wrench" on anything. He enjoyed traveling with Nancy and family, making trips touring lighthouses all over the state, spending time "up north" in Oscoda and visiting family in Florida.

To cherish his memory, Larry leaves his beloved wife of thirty-four years, Nancy; one daughter, Tracy (Jeremy) McKinney of Lansing, Michigan; six siblings: Terry (Linda) Lambrix of Morley, Gail (Roger) Justice, Mike (Netty) Lambrix, Sue (Norm) Chapman, Kevin (Keith) Lambrix and Gary (Brenda) Lambrix; and one grandchild, Penelope McKinney.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his Grandmother Adeline Lambrix and Grandmother Ella Kramer.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has already taken place and a memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until services celebrating his life begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Rev. Michael Kipfmiller, Pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Flat Rock, Michigan, will officiate.

Memorial contributions in Larry's memory are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 19, 2020
