Lawrence Jay Kehres, known by many as Larry, age 79 of Clark Lake, MI, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020, at his home.
Larry was born from the union of the late Ellis and Alice (Weiss) Kehres on July 23, 1940, in Monroe. He attended Monroe High School but would go on to enlist in the United States Army where he served from 1957 to 1960 before graduating. He would go on to dedicate over 20 years to the National Guard as well. During his service time, he met Sue Abner and they got married in Elizabethtown, KY on December 17, 1960. They would go on to raise a family in Monroe and celebrate 59 wonderful years of marriage with one another.
He was a dedicated and valued employee for the City of Monroe's Water Department where he started in 1961. Larry retired in 1994 as the Utilities Director with over 30 years of hard work given to the city of Monroe. In 1985, Larry went back to Monroe High School to obtain his diploma and was very proud of that achievement.
During the winter months, Larry and Sue would live at their winter home in Florida. This allowed Larry to pursue his passion for golf which he played year round. Larry was involved in the VFW, American Legion, and the Moose as well. He served as a reserve sheriff deputy in Okeechobee, FL as a citizen patrol which he enjoyed. Recently in 2017, Larry and Sue moved from Monroe to Clark Lake, MI.
Larry was a generous individual and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was important to him and he enjoyed creating memories with them. His grandchildren were his passion and he adored them all. Larry will forever live on in his family but will be greatly missed.
Survived by his wife: Sue Kehres; two sons: David Kehres and Kenneth (Sabrina) Kehres; two daughters: Melody (Dennis) Bodicker and Jennifer (Brian) Root; a sister: Janet Magarian; eleven grandchildren: Brian Kehres, Christopher Kehres, Ashley Quell, Tracy Hughes, Jessica Kehres, Taylor Kehres, Andrew Root, Audrey Root, Amanda Arce, Angela Harter, and Stacey Turner; as well as fourteen great-grandchildren with a great-grandson on the way. Larry will be missed by his two dogs, Molly and Penny as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Ricky Kehres; a brother: Gene Kehres; and a sister: Susan Kehres.
Services for Larry will be private and at the convenience of the family. In accordance to his wishes, he will be cremated. Interment at LaSalle Township Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Larry's honor is at the discretion of the donor and can be made to a cause of their choice.
Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2020.