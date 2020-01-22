|
Lawrence Verne Leach, professor of theater and humanities at Monroe County Community College for over two decades, succumbed to respiratory failure on 13 January 2020. He was eighty two years old. Larry was from the greater Toledo area, born to Frank William Leach and Ruth Mary Leach (née Holland). He served honorably from 1959 to 1962 in the US Army as an enlisted man stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He returned to civilian life to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toledo in 1966, and a Master of Fine Arts and Doctor of Fine Arts in 1968 and 1974, both from the University of Texas at Austin. His early teaching positions were throughout Texas and at the Navajo Community College (now Diné College) in Arizona.
After traveling across the country in his early career as an actor and teacher, he returned to the western Lake Erie region he loved most in 1985 to work, sing, fish, camp, canoe, meditate, and be a part of the community. As a professor and theater director in Monroe he put on several ambitious productions at MCCC's Little Theater. He organized college efforts such as a study abroad program to Russia in 2001. In later life he was active as a community volunteer, winning awards and state recognition for his efforts to instill a love of the written word in children and teenagers. His deceased family include brother Thomas and son Matthew. He is survived by son Justin and partner Navarana Reck, and by his grandson, Marcus.
A service for Larry will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, 25 January, at the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, 15275 South Dixie Highway, Monroe MI 48161. We ask that donations to the center be given in place of flowers.
