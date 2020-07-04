Leallen (Lee) Lambert

Nov. 20, 1953-July 2, 2020

Leallen (Lee) Lambert, 66, of South Rockwood, MI, went home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, July 2, 2020.

Lee was born on November 20, 1953, to Thurman and Ruth (Bussell) Lambert. He graduated from Airport High School and attended Monroe County and Henry Ford Community Colleges. He began his career as a Journeyman Electrician and Millwright with the Monsanto company (later called Eastman Chemical) on July 4, 1976. He retired in November, 2008.

Lee met the love of his life, Vanessa (Daniels) Lambert, at Lakeside Baptist Church. They married on March 16, 1973, and settled in South Rockwood. Their home was always happy and active with family and friends. Nieces and nephews were dearly loved and showered with attention, candy and backyard bar-b-cues.

A Civil War buff, Lee enjoyed researching history and genealogy. He also enjoyed chocolate-covered cherries and soup beans with cornbread. There was an endless supply of candies very strategically laid out in most rooms of the home, and you were encouraged to help yourself. He had a fondness and deep appreciation for the beauty found in nature, children, animals, and music.

Lee excelled at anything he attempted, but is particularly well known for his musical talents. A self-taught songwriter/musician with a discerning ear, Lee was a master of the stringed instrument, and it did not matter which. His favorite was the banjo and nobody could make it talk like Lee did! He also had the ability to write songs, develop catchy melodies, and recall a countless number of tunes all completely memorized note for note. He could play his instrument, keep perfect time, teach you how to play by ear, and still politely inform you how you missed a note at the beginning of the song all at the same time! He could hear it all and teach with patience and a smile. He was a humble and kindhearted man that gave freely of his time by performing in several gospel groups and in the teaching of his students -- that is, anyone who had a desire to learn and play.

Lee possessed a sharp wit, and had a suit and hat to match!

A man of great faith in God, he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Milan, MI. He loved his church family and would always be there early Sunday morning playing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" while people came in.

A friend to anyone he met, Lee will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, his parents, a brother Marvin (Vicki) Lambert, a sister Linda (Ron) Earl, aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews, and his best four-legged friend, Willow.

His work on earth is done. His last song written; his last note played. The sermon in all of his songs will continue to give glory to God each and every time they are played. Until we meet again, Be Still (Psalm 46:10).

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Martenson Funeral Home in Rockwood, Michigan. The funeral service will commence the following morning, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, 5770 S. Huron River Dr., South Rockwood, Michigan 48179. The family kindly requests that guests please bring their own chairs for the graveside celebration.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store