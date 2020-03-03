|
|
Leanora M. "Lee" Sivil, 61 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in her home with her loving family at her side.
Born May 8, 1958, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Lee was the daughter of the late Willard H. and Frances E. (Preston) Green, Jr. Lee attended school in Ypsilanti and along with her husband Jim was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson Adult Education.
On April 30, 1977, Lee married her beloved husband Robert James "Jim" Sivil in Ypsilanti.
In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Lee worked as a District Manager for Avon and for five years owned and operated Blossoming Rose Florist in Monroe.
Lee was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dundee where she was baptized in Christ. Lee enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, and woodworking. Most of all Lee enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Lee is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jim, two loving children; Robert J, "Jimmy" (Amber) Sivil, Jr., of Ida, MI and Christina M. (Russell) West of Newport, ten cherished grandchildren; Chandler, Jake, Gabrielle, Beyonca, Joey, A.J., Abigail, Danny, Virgil, and Brian, and a great grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by a grandson; Robert James Sivil, III, a brother; Willard H. Green III and a sister; Kimberly Lillis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 PM in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 6. 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Don Brown will officiate. In keeping with Lee's wishes, cremation will follow.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 3, 2020