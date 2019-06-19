|
Lela Beck Naegele, 85, loving wife for 62 years, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend passed away June 15, 2019 at River Glen in Saint Charles, Illinois surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded by her sister Esther Beck, her father Lester Beck, and her mother Dorothy Beck. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, children, Mary (Jordan), George (Sandy), Tom (Christine), eight grandchildren, and her siblings, Robert Beck, Phyllis Hoppert, and James Beck.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Water Keepers Alliance, 180 Maiden Lane, Suite 603, New York, NY 10038 in her memory.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20th from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles, Il. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 P.M.
For information please call Yurs Funeral Home 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Monroe News on June 19, 2019