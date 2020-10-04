LeLa L. Zink, age 100, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born October 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Boehm) Zink. LeLa attended and graduated from Carleton High school with the class of 1937. She went on to further her education, achieving her B.S. in Elementary Education at Eastern Michigan University. LeLa devoted more than 33 years of her life to teaching, ending her career working with the Van Dyke School District. LeLa also taught with the U.S. Dependent School in both Germany and Japan for 5 years.
LeLa was baptized and confirmed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. She served in the Ladies Aid and was a member of the Monroe Senior Citizens and the Michigan Teachers Association.
To cherish her memory, LeLa leaves her nieces, Kathleen Roof, Carol Zink, and Earleen Kopp; her nephews, Fred Zink and James Lang; and many great-nieces and nephews.
LeLa is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Hattie Zink; a brother, Earl Zink; and two sisters, Ruth Zink and Eva Lang.
A private burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery with the assistance of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.