1/1
LeLa L. Zink
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeLa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeLa L. Zink, age 100, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born October 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Boehm) Zink. LeLa attended and graduated from Carleton High school with the class of 1937. She went on to further her education, achieving her B.S. in Elementary Education at Eastern Michigan University. LeLa devoted more than 33 years of her life to teaching, ending her career working with the Van Dyke School District. LeLa also taught with the U.S. Dependent School in both Germany and Japan for 5 years.
LeLa was baptized and confirmed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. She served in the Ladies Aid and was a member of the Monroe Senior Citizens and the Michigan Teachers Association.
To cherish her memory, LeLa leaves her nieces, Kathleen Roof, Carol Zink, and Earleen Kopp; her nephews, Fred Zink and James Lang; and many great-nieces and nephews.
LeLa is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Hattie Zink; a brother, Earl Zink; and two sisters, Ruth Zink and Eva Lang.
A private burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery with the assistance of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved