|
|
Leland "Jack" Smock passed away two weeks before his 78th birthday, which would have been April 30.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly; his mother and father; brothers, Wayne Smock, Gerald Smock, Ralph Smock, Charles "Doc" Smock, Jack Smock and Jeff Smock.
He is survived by a son, Kevin Smock of Stanford, Ky.; a brother, Kenneth Smock; and six sisters, Marilyn Williams, Kathy Costigan, Joeann Crisp, Sharleen Combs, Peggy Mulendore and Denise Owens.
He was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Harrogate, Tenn.
He had worked at Ford in Monroe for 40 years; and also served in the U.S. Army during the 1950s.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 30, 2019