Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Lennie Rue "Nanny" Day


1924 - 2019 Obituary
Lennie Rue "Nanny" Day Obituary
Lennie Rue Baldwin was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on March 7, 1924. She was one of seven children, the youngest daughter, born from the union of the late Nathaniel and Minnie (Barnard) Baldwin. Lennie attended Baldwin School and Baldwin Church growing up on the family farm in Tennessee.
While still in school, she would meet her future husband, Lawrence Day. They would marry at the end of World War II on January 24, 1945, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. The couple cared deeply for each other, sharing amazing love for sixty-two years. Lennie retired as a Manager for Montgomery Ward in Ann Arbor, Michigan after many years of dedicated service.
They wintered in Florida, and there she enjoyed riding her three-wheel bike and going on adventures. Lennie was known to her many nieces and nephews as the "fun" aunt. To her children, grands, and great grands she was the encouraging, generous, and caring "Nanny". Lennie lived her life in service to others, attending Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton, and was a member of the Dundee American Legion Auxillary and Dundee Area Senior Citizens. She loved to be outdoors, taking long walks, and working in the yard gardening her flowers. She enjoyed long car rides, singing, and playing cards with friends.
Lennie Rue Day, age 95, of Dundee passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones and under the care of Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband on December 5, 2007; beloved granddaughter: Angela Kendrick; four sisters: Nell, Stella, Thelma, and Edith; and two brothers: Kelsey and Howard.
Left behind to honor her memory are daughters: Dixie Smith and Brenda Kendrick; granddaughters: Lennie M. (Fred) Mason and Rev. Mark Lawrence Smith; great granddaughters: Alexis Long and Chandler Long (Truston Romans III); and brother: Carson Baldwin.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, also at Merkle's with Pastor David McCarty of Emmanuel Lutheran and her grandson Reverend Mark Lawrence Smith co-officiating. Procession will follow to Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Auxillary. Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Great Lakes Nurses for their wonderful care.
Published in Monroe News on June 12, 2019
